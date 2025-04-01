May Hill Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 14.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $6,169,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 136.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $438.07 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $332.98 and a one year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

