May Hill Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,760,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,732,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,159,000 after buying an additional 144,838 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Hologic by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 260,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after buying an additional 69,090 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 105,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 0.7 %

Hologic stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Read Our Latest Report on HOLX

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.