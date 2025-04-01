May Hill Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,912 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 785,976 shares of company stock valued at $147,912,102 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $167.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.54.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

