May Hill Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,671 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,671 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,938,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,562,412,000 after purchasing an additional 408,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,982,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,123,000 after purchasing an additional 238,705 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,023,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,352,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shell by 29.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,870,000 after buying an additional 866,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,045,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shell from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Shell from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.10.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

