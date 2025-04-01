May Hill Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of May Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after buying an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after buying an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,862,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $370.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.38 and a 200-day moving average of $402.31. The firm has a market cap of $367.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

