May Hill Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of May Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $258.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.1671 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.