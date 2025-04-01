May Hill Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 86,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,710,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 10.7% of May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $306.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.