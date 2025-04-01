May Hill Capital LLC Takes $453,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after purchasing an additional 167,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $311,273,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,527,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,659,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 999,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,700,000 after buying an additional 73,706 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $190.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $176.09 and a one year high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.08 and a 200-day moving average of $195.98.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

