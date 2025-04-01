Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 300.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 141.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,222,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,006 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,050.01. This represents a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

