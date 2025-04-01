Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 384.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Ultra Clean by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after purchasing an additional 718,717 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $13,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,826,000 after acquiring an additional 129,616 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,988,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 27.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,403 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bill Bentinck purchased 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,693.15. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,190. This represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 2.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.28 million, a P/E ratio of 267.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

