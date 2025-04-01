Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 217,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,045,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Replimune Group Price Performance

REPL opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. The firm has a market cap of $750.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Replimune Group

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.