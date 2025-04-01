Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,934 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,934 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 67.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $400,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Crocs by 11.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Crocs
Crocs Price Performance
Crocs stock opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.66. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.
Featured Stories
