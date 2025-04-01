Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Shares Up 10.5% – Should You Buy?

Mercialys SA (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Mercialys Stock Up 10.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

Mercialys Company Profile

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2023, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.9 billion (including transfer taxes).

