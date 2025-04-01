Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,883 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $39.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.