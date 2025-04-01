Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 174,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MRRDF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,838. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile
