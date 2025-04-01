Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 174,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MRRDF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,838. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

