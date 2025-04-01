Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 133156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,633,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 98,925 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,028,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 204,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

