Michael Smith Acquires 356,900 Shares of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD) Stock

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Free Report) insider Michael Smith bought 356,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,138,511 ($1,470,944.44).

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £94.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.41 ($0.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Hongkong Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,461.54%.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Featured Articles

