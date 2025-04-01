Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.55 and last traded at $88.61. Approximately 5,299,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 22,799,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

