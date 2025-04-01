MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Short Interest Up 38.9% in March

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,100 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 705,700 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of MIRA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MIRA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 124,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,603. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.31.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MIRA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts expect that MIRA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

