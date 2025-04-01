Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of CHKP opened at $227.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $234.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.86.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
