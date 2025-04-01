Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $227.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $234.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

