Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 31,274 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,252,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,704,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,981,000 after buying an additional 51,426 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,956,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,455,000 after buying an additional 1,272,853 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,430,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,283,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

