Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.86. 13,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 19,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Separately, Lifesci Capital started coverage on Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $155.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. Molecular Partners had a negative net margin of 1,043.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners AG will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molecular Partners stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) by 205.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,353,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910,747 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned about 3.35% of Molecular Partners worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

