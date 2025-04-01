MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.84.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.29. 91,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,001. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.22 and a beta of 1.30. MongoDB has a one year low of $170.85 and a one year high of $387.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.11.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,455.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $291,442.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,507,623.58. This represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,328,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

