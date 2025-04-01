Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.87 EPS

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.87), Zacks reports.
Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:MNPR traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 36,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,146. The company has a market capitalization of $203.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.18. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $54.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.
About Monopar Therapeutics
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Monopar Therapeutics
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.