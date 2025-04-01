Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.85 and last traded at C$5.54, with a volume of 80229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRT.UN

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.56. The firm has a market cap of C$365.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08.

In related news, insider Morguard Corporation purchased 14,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$79,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 147,000 shares of company stock worth $811,182. Company insiders own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.