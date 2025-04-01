Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.85 and last traded at C$5.54, with a volume of 80229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Morguard Corporation purchased 14,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$79,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 147,000 shares of company stock worth $811,182. Company insiders own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
