Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Stock Price Up 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.3 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

