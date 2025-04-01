Mosaic Financial Group LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 34,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.