Mosaic Financial Group LLC Has $496,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 210,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 94,050 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 435,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,474,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

