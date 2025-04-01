Mosaic Financial Group LLC Has $738,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $516.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average of $113.80.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.05.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

