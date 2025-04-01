Mosaic Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,908,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $76.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

