Mosaic Financial Group LLC Raises Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $132.56 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $97.03 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average is $123.15. The company has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

