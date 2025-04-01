MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $2,299,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $34,735,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.79 and a twelve month high of $96.75.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.15%.

MSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

