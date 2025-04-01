Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the February 28th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 52.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, Director Mary Winter sold 62,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $124,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kevin Andersen sold 174,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $158,795.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $8.19. This represents a 99.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,216 shares of company stock worth $302,766 in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MULN traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 74,340,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,291. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02. Mullen Automotive has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $47,100.00.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.