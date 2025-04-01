Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.45 and last traded at C$12.45, with a volume of 8319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.75 to C$19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.84.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,460.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,153. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

