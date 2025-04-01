National Bank of Canada FI Has $140 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705,445 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $140,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,806,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,498 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 22,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

MDLZ opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Argus downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

