National Financial I. Fidelity Buys 4,500,000 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) major shareholder National Financial I. Fidelity purchased 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $151,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 110,483,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,236,964.80. The trade was a 4.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

FG stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 314,200.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FG

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.