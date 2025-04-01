National Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,498,000 after purchasing an additional 176,938 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,562,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,901,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,845,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $221.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.07 and a 200-day moving average of $242.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
