National Wealth Management Group LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

National Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Shopify by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $123.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $101.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

