National Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 824 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,060,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,446 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,067,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.