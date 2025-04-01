National Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE HD opened at $366.95 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $364.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

