nCino (NCNO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/28/2025 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – nCino had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2025 – nCino had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

nCino Price Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -165.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Get nCino Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other nCino news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $164,108.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,150.20. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,067.80. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,893. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of nCino by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,177,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after buying an additional 3,905,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in nCino by 3,006.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,602,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,707 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,254,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter worth $70,256,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,283 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.