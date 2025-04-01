NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 1,238 Shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The Campbell Soup Company has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.92.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPB

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.