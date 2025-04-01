Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 157,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,047,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of NSRGY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.90. The stock had a trading volume of 456,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $110.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSRGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 78,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 75,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Articles

