Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Raised by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.8% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $932.53 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market cap of $398.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $973.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $871.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. FBN Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

