New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,569 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,777,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Comcast by 226.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 175,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 121,450 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 165,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 149,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 111,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

