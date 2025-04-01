New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 30,665 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56 and a beta of 1.37. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. The trade was a 61.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $174,724.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,976.07. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,061,718 shares of company stock worth $37,894,395. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

