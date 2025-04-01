New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 33,759 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7,796.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,759 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

