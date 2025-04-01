New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $40,151,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 2,676.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ICU Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,384,000 after purchasing an additional 77,506 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,920,000 after buying an additional 49,108 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICUI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $97.00 price objective on ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.73. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.36 and a 52 week high of $196.26.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $213,474.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,262,119.64. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.