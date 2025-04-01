New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $887,000 Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 340.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,213,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,867 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 546,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 274,933 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after buying an additional 2,445,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 36,336 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 415.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.