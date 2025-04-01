News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP lowered its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in News were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of News by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in News by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of News by 2,892.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of News by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. News Co. has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

